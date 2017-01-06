Back in the saddle for Rowanlea Trek

A posse of riders on horseback took to the roads around Carnoustie this week for the 51st annual Rowanlea Trek.

The trek was blessed with a clear, crisp day and a good number of riders took part in the trek organised by the Rowanlea Riding School which operates out of Conchies Stables between Carnoustie and Monifieth.

Rowanlea Ride 2017

The riders set off shortly after noon on Monday.

Their their route took them up past Woodhill, along the old Arbroath Road, down the Mains of Ravensby, back towards Barry Mill, up towards the Arbroath Road once more and then finally returning down Woodhill to the stables.

The route took them around two hours and was a great success.

It was decided to reign the event in a little this year as, in previous years, the trek has attracted around 90 riders, and as a result required Police Scotland attendance.

David Conchie explained: “We are hoping it will be continued by owners or riders with their own horses.

“Previously we hired a lot of horses out but we became a bit of a victim of our own success as it takes a lot of organising.’’