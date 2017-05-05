Children help sow seeds

Nursery children in Carnoustie were given the chance to showcase their green fingers when they visited a new housing site.

Scallywags nursery were invited by DJ Laing Homes to the site of their Malt Loan development.

Site manager Jim Cosgrove was on hand to welcome the children, who have been watching D J Laing’s demolition and housebuilding work on the site from their nursery on Taymouth Terrace.

The visit to the development took place on Friday, and the children were able to meet the team and help with gardening at some of the newly built homes.

A spokesperson for DJ Laing said: “Unfortunately, the weather wasn’t too kind but this didn’t dampen the children’s spirits.

“The children took their time with planting some bedding plants and learnt about caring for the plants and how they’d grow in the next few months.

“The children also filled up the bespoke bird house (a replica of a D J Laing home) with nuts for the birds.

“After all their hard work they were treated to some well earned refreshments and given sunflower seeds to take home and plant in their own garden.

“The children will keep an eye on the birds and their plants when they go out for walks from the nursery.”

The Malt Loan development is on the site of the former Paul’s Malt. More details on the development can be found at www.djlaing.co.uk