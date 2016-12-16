Chorus girls from ‘Veronique’

This week’s Down Memory Lane picture comes from the Guide and Gazette’s own archive, and dates back to December 1951.It features the female chorus members from that year’s Broughty Ferry Opera company.

The cast were presenting ‘Veronique’ at the Palace. Whilst performed in Broughty Ferry in 1951, the production was first a success in 1906.

Do you recognise any of the cast members?

