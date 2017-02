Carnoustie Musical Society were lucky to have Dundee Rep’s ‘Rab’ and ‘Yvonne’ at their first run through of ‘Sunshine on Leith’. They are pictured with CMS’ Rab and Yvonne. CMS were delighted to have them along at the rehearsal and were grateful for their feedback. The show runs from March 14-18, at Carnoustie High School theatre.

Tickets from www.carnoustiemusical.co.uk, Fobel shop or call the box office 03336663366.