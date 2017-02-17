Dundee gig for local boys Gleadhraich

Carnoustie Celtic rock band Gleadhraich will be performing as part of the “Celtic Storm” at Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre on Saturday, February 18.

Celtic Storm will bring together some of the most incredible contemporary talents in Scottish music and dance, for one spectacular evening of entertainment which is not to be missed. The fully-staged show will feature Gleadhraich, with guest vocal performances by the dazzling Rachel Weir, and Scotland’s foremost Highland dance troupe, Heelan Fling. The dancers will be making their performance debut in the City of Discovery, bringing boundless energy and stunning choreography to the show.

Packed with traditional standards, original new works and classic anthems given a new Celtic twist, forget the other contemporary Scottish shows you have seen, as Celtic Storm is set to blow them all away. So says Kenny Christie, Chairman of Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre. He continued: “We are incredibly excited to welcome these performers to the Whitehall on Saturday, February 18. Each act is amazingly talented and I cannot wait to see the energy when they are all brought together in one unmissable show!”

Tickets are available from the Dundee City Box Office www.dundeebox.co.uk telephone: 01382 434940.

All tickets are £12 (deals on block bookings available).