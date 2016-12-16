Festive celebration

The Rotary Club of Carnoustie are preparing to host their Christmas Musicale in Carnoustie Church this Sunday.

The ever popular Carnoustie Choir will be joined by the massed bands of Carnoustie and Arbroath Instrumental along with special guests Maggie Findlay and Gleadhraich for what promises to be a wonderful evening.

Club president Lorraine Young said: “We have an exciting programme of music and song to help us celebrate this wonderful festive time. The power and language of music brings people together and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the Christmas Musicale to share this special occasion with us.”

The music starts at 7pm, tickets are £8, adults; £4 under 16s; or £20 two adults and two children; from MacDougall’s newsagent, Rotarians or on the door,