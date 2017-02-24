Grand reviews for the Dibble Tree three

Three one-act plays were presented in the Dibble Tree Theatre last Thursday, Friday and Saturday, February 16 -18.

The backstage team of Peter White, Janey White, Irvine Murison, Brian Gordon, Dave Ross, Dick Gibson, Emily Taylor, Eve Swinley, Muriel Gordon and Liz Flynn were responsible for the three simple sets, sound, lights, script management and costumes, all nicely presented in the theatre.

“The Broken Hours” was specially written by Lisa Nicoll (the Tron, Glasgow) for Carnoustie Theatre Club. The youthful team of actors, Sara Oliphant, Ethan Doherty, Harry Cheape and Sophia Prendiville, did the script and director Betty Gibson, proud. The mystery of the “accidental” death of Mr Davidson cleverly unfolded through time shifts, helped by time and place projections and simple but effective costume changes. This “whodunit and why”, is entered in the SCDA one-act play festival in Aberdeen on Saturday, February 25.

“The Death of Little Willie” can only be described as mayhem at a play festival. A simple farce, scripted by Ken Barratt, always ending in the death of Little Willie, is performed in five different styles. Introduced by the chairwoman, Eve Swinley and encouraged by the adjudicator Dick Gibson, their highly-skilled antics and amazing character and costume changes left the packed audience with sides sore from constant laughter.

“Work in Progress” by Damian Trasler is another SCDA Festival entry, destined for Aberdeen on Saturday. Grant Wilson is the author struggling with his play script. Nikki Doig, Audrey Doherty and Andy Gilbride are his characters, at odds with their roles, who decide to take the character enlargement and plot writing into their own hands. This cleverly-written and strongly-performed piece is directed by Sam Ruddell.