Happy birthday to Margaret Anderson who reached her century last week. Margaret was joined for the occasion by family at the Kinloch Care Centre, as well as by Depute Provost of Angus, Brian Boyd, and Depute Lieutenant of Angus, Dr Sandy McKendrick.

Margaret was born in Jarrow, Tyneside, and moved to Dundee with her father at the age of six following her mother’s death. She worked at Cowley’s in Dundee making tartan and also on the Fairmuir School bus transporting pupils. Margaret has lived in Carnoustie for the last 30 years, first in Condor Court and latterly in the Kinloch Care Centre.