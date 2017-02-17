In the frame

The cast of Carnoustie Musical Society’s forthcoming production of ‘Sunshine on Leith’ enjoyed an inspirational trip to Edinburgh recently.

During their visit they had an opportunity to clean up their act at the Royal Yacht Britannia and visit a number of other landmarks that they had come to know so well through the script. A spokesperson for the CMS committee said: “It was great to actually see the places described in the show and seeing what the writer saw has inspired the cast to do this show proud.”

It runs March 14-18, tickets are now on sale at £10, or £8 concession, from The Fobel Shop, www.carnoustiemusical.co.uk or 03336663366.