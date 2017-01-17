Iron Age dig and modern pitches to progress

An unparalleled archaeological find and two new football pitches are not mutually exclusive, it has been decided at an Angus Council committee meeting.

At the communities committee meeting today (Tuesday) councillors agreed to accept a tender for archaeological services at the Balmachie Road site and, that once this has been completed and all artefacts appropriately recovered and catalogued, two sports pitches will be developed as previously agreed.

Following nearly five years of campaigning for a Carnoustie Community Sports Club and the development of two sports pitches at ground near to Carnoustie High School it was discovered last year during standard archaeological survey of the site that the area was of significant historical importance.

Angus Council today accepted GUARD Archaeology Ltd’s tender for £109,121 to carry out archaeological services and it is now understood that work will commence on the pitches on or around February 24 this year.