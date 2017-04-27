Music course for aspiring Angus conductors

If you’ve sung in a choir or played in an orchestra or band and thought you’d like to try being the conductor – now’s your chance to learn.

Prize-winning Hungarian conductor Adam Baliga is organising a residential summer school for would-be conductors in Montrose from July 24 to 28.

Assisting him will be well-known Scottish music educator and conductor Ralph Jamieson, former head of music at Brechin High School.

Participants will learn about the correct conducting techniques, score-reading, how to choose a programme for performance and the most-effective warming-up vocal exercises.

The grand finale will give students the chance to conduct Montrose Choral in a concert in the Congregational Church Hall in Montrose.

Adam’s background is steeped in music. From an early age he was chosen to study music at primary school in Hungary, before progressing to a specialist music high school, then the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest and further university training.

He came to Scotland in 2014 and is currently musical director of Arbroath Male Voice Choir and Montrose and District Choral Society.

An accomplished organist, Adam also plays regularly in local churches. He says his love of Scottish culture – and the weather – brought him here to share his musical teaching methods.

Ralph Jamieson has been a conductor for more than 46 years.

He is currently musical director of the Stonehaven Chorus and has held similar posts with the Angus Choral Society, Angus Chamber Orchestra and Dundee Symphony Orchestra.

He also works with the Scottish Qualifications Authority as an examiner in musical performance.

For further information, email Adam at adam.baliga@gmail.com or phone course organiser Isobel Luke on 01356 626265.