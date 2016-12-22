Musicale sets the scene for Christmas

Carnoustie Church provided a stunning setting for the annual festive celebration, the Christmas Musicale, hosted by the town’s Rotarians.

The evening was a success and the festive atmosphere was enhanced by twinkling candles, a beautiful tree and, to complete the scene, Santa Claus welcoming the audience at the door.

The artistes were playing to a packed venue and to an eager audience who, by their reactions, were most assuredly not disappointed.

The programme for the evening flowed seamlessly from start to finish with an eclectic mix of traditional festive music and some with an outstanding modern arrangement. By popular demand the band under the masterful direction of Mike Robertson repeated their ‘Christmas Bolero’, to the audience’s delight.

The choir, under the baton of musical director, Jill Harrison, complimented the setting by adding their own touch of Christmas magic and, with soloist Maggie Findlay in red velvet adding to the visual richness. Her solo with the choir ‘Santa Baby’ was a clear favourite with the audience and she was presented with a bouquet by a member of the band to mark her birthday.

Gleadhraich gave an energetic and lively performance showcasing the many varied talents of this vibrant group.

Such an enjoyable and inclusive musical event, coupled with a great deal of hard work made for a truly festive and spectacular evening.