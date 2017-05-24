New name for Arbroath Sea Fest

Arbroath Sea Fest is marking it’s 21st anniversary with a new name - Arbroath Sea and Food Festival.

Ed Murdoch, the newly appointed chair of hte Festival, said: “Our new name reflects the change in emphasis at Arbroath’s annual celebration of the sea.

Masterchef winner Jamie Scott.

“This year, as well as celebrating Arbroath’s links with the sea, we’ll also be highlighting the excellent food and produce available throughout Angus and the surrounding area. As well as all our traditional Sea Fest events, we will have demonstrations by top chefs, street food stalls and chances to try, and buy, local food, including, of course, fish, shellfish and Arbroath Smokies.”

Ed explained the festival also has a new status as a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation (SCIO), which will enable the two-day event to maintain its charity status while being run as a business. He continued: “Becoming a SCIO is about streamlining the organisational side, which helps to reduce the administrative burden and costs.

“With SCIO status, which will hopefully open doors to support that would otherwise be unavailable, we’ll be able to focus on improving the event for the local community and for the thousands of visitors who come to Arbroath for this event every year. And, as a share of Arbroath Sea Fest’s proceeds have always been given to the local groups and organisations who diligently help us with logistics and entertainment, it will also enable us to maximise the financial support we provide them as a thank you.”

Arbroath Sea & Food Festival will continue to be run by a committee of dedicated local volunteers, who are currently working on this year’s programme of events.

Ed added: “We’ve already secured several top chefs for this year’s Arbroath Sea & Food Festival, including Masterchef winner Jamie Scott of The Newport Restaurant and Adam Newth of Tayberry Restaurant, who is a former Young Chef of the Year and Young Seafood Chef of the Year.

“Our aim is, quite simply, to deliver the best and safest event that we possibly can, one that entertains and continues to improve year on year. At the moment, all the signs are that Arbroath Sea & Food Festival 2017 will mark the start of a new and exciting chapter in the story of one of the most successful events in this corner of Scotland.”

The Arbroath Sea & Food Festival will take place over the weekend of August 5/6.