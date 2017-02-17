Open audition for show

Auditions are taking place next week for Carnoustie Theatre Club’s forthcoming production of ‘Dumbstruck’ by David Kane.

Club members and non-members are invited to attend the open audition on Tuesday, February 21, 7.30-9.30pm, at the Dibble Tree Theatre. It is a fast-paced murder-filled romp of a play with a host of larger than life characters, and has been described as ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ meets ‘Herman’s Hermits’.

Production week is pencilled in for Monday, May 29, until Saturday, June 3. Rehearsals will likely be Monday and Thursday evenings, although this can be firmed up later.

To confirm attendance email producer Nikki Doig at nikdoig@hotmail.com.