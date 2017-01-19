Panbride Primary snowed under

This week’s Down Memory Lane picture has come from the Guide and Gazette’s 1987 archive. It features a view of Panbride Primary School during wintry weather (see below for a news report from the big freeze).

The school had to be closed to pupils during the most of the week as a result of the weather. Numbers were down due to the cancellation of the buses, and the school was closed each day at lunchtime. Road conditions were in fact so bad in the area, that only seven pupils made it to their desks on the Wednesday.

