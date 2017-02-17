Panto at Ashludie, 1949

This week’s photograph from the archive appeared in the edition of February 26, 1949.

It shows the cast of the panto ‘Aladdin’ which was put on by the staff of Ashludie Sanitorium for the entertainment of their patients.

The show ran for two nights at Ashludie in the week prior to publication.

