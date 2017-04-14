Pilot’s valuable war collection to go under the hammer

A treasure trove of military collectables belonging to a late Broughty airline pilot is to go under the hammer next week.

The pilot, whose identity has not been revealed - travelled the world flying aircraft for Brunei Airlines.

When he retired he brought his collection to his home in Broughty Ferry - and after he passed away recently his family called in auctioneers from Curr and Dewar in Dundee to value his estate.

They uncovered a treasure trove of military related items - which includes a set of 18th Century Malayan cannons, a mint condition 1944 Irvin flying jacket, an Enfield rifle and handguns used by the British Army in combat.

Auctioneer Steven Dewar said the cannons and the flying jacket in particular were likely to spark major interest among collectors.

The Irvin jacket dates from 1944 and is in almost perfect condition.

Steven said: “If you are a World War II collector this is the jacket you want to wear.

“And it is just outright cool - it is a beautiful piece.

“The leather is slightly dry but aside from that it is in great condition.

“I’ve never seen an original before - just reproductions.

“In this kind of condition it is a bit of a rarity.

“If you are going to military conventions you would turn heads wearing that.

“We have estimated £200 to £400 on it but I think it will go for £500 to £600 - maybe even more.”

The auctioneer said one of the Malayan cannons was dated from 1731 - but had stood in the owner’s garden in Broughty Ferry for several years before his death.

He said: “It is an unusual item. It is scratch dated to 1731 and we don’t dispute that date.

“There is a big one - almost five feet long - and three smaller deck cannons.

“One of them is really small - probably a signal cannon - that would be a really nice ‘boy’s toy’ for a desk.

“The large cannon is estimated at from £600 to £800 and the smaller ones at around £300.”

The items go on sale at Curr and Dewar Auctioneers in Dundee on Tuesday, April 18.