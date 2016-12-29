RSPCA release pictures of 2016’s weirdest animal rescues

The RSPCA have released their top ten most bizarre animal rescues of 2016 - including a sheep with a traffic cone stuck on its head and a snake trapped in a vacuum cleaner.

Other strange call-outs this year included a seagull that fell into a vat of curry and turned orange, a dog with its head stuck in a fence and a cow firmly wedged in an animal feeder. Fortunately, all animals escaped relatively unscathed.