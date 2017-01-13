Shining a light on century-old mystery

Filming starts this year on a thriller which is set to explore the mysterious disappearance of an Arbroath lighthouse keeper and his colleagues 117 years ago.

‘Keepers,’ directed by Kristoffer Nyholm - the brains behind smash-hit Danish crime drama ‘The Killing’ - is set to reopen the case of the three missing lighthouse keepers of Eilean Mor, in the Flannan Isles on the West Coast of Scotland.

Starring as the ill-fated Arbroath man James Ducat is none other than Scottish action star Gerard Butler, alongside veteran Scots actor Peter Mullan and newcomer Joe Alwyn.

It is understood that in the new version of the tale the three men die by means most foul, but at the time the Arbroath Herald reported the matter in a different light.

