SLIDESHOW: YeAABA dabba Dook!

Nearly 300 dookers took to the water at Broughty Ferry on New Year’s Day for one of the biggest dooks in the country.

According to organisers Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association’s (YeABBA) legendary annual dook attracted a grand spectrum of dookers, with the youngest just five and the oldest 77.

Broughty Dook 2017

They came from far and wide, from Broughty to Blairgowrie, Carnoustie to Kinross as well as Australia, Israel, France, Canada and all points in between.

A total of 20 local and national charities are set to benefit from the 280 dookers who were raising money on the day.

Joyce McIntosh, chief Ancient of YeABBA, said: “We look to be the second biggest dook in Scotland, but we are not looney dookers.

“We had a great day with Oor Wullie and Minions and we would like to thank the Broughty traders and all our non-club members and members who assisted on the day. Start time was 7.30am until 4.30pm, a long day setting up.

“We would also like to thank everyone who bought raffle tickets and generally supported us, raffle winners will be posted on our website shortly.

“A huge thank you to Lord Provost Councillor Bob Duncan for all his support with this event over the last few years, it is very much appreciated.

“We are steeped in history with this event and are now moving into our 134th year. Hopefully before the end of the month dook entry forms will be in place for 2018.”

Dook time for January 1, 2018, will be approximately 2pm.

YeABBA are also looking to recruit swimmers, join them Friday 6-8pm at St John’s High School, for details contact info@yeaaba.org

The club are also looking to start a Friends of YeABBA in order to help promote the club and its activities.