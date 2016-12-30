Small change makes big difference to causes

A trio of Gazette Country causes have received £100 each from the Yorkshire Building Society charitable Foundation after they were nominated by locals.

Asbestos Action Tayside, Carnoustie Scout Group and The Brae received the money following the Society’s Small Change Big Difference® Month campaign.

The Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference® scheme where members donate the pennies from the annual interest on their accounts to help charities and good causes.

Ian Barr, Financial Services manager of the Yorkshire’s Carnoustie agency at Walker Dunnett & Co, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came in and nominated a charity for a donation during our Small Change Big Difference Month campaign.

“At Yorkshire Building Society we are committed to being at the heart of our community and I hope these donations will enable the charities to carry on their wonderful work here in Carnoustie.”

Small Change Big Difference Month took place between September 19 and October 15.