Stroll down memory lane at the pictures

Memories are made of this, as the saying goes, and staff at the Kinloch Care Centre, Carnoustie, were in full nostalgia mode in January.

They undertook training for the introduction of the Memories Projects, led by Michael White of Alzheimer Scotland. Introduced in 2009 as Football Memories, the projects now cover rugby, cricket, shinty, golf, athletics and speedway- as well as cinema.

It was the silver screen that formed the basis of the training at Kinloch, and sure enough the memories of the Golden Age of Film came flooding back. The recognition of the old film stars was impressive, even from the younger members of the staff team, and there was detailed discussion of epic films, as well as finer points of hairstyles and make-up. Confessions of pictures on bedroom walls of earlier heart-throbs were many and then there was the whole experience of cinema-going. The talk was of Kia-Ora ice lollies, Saturday morning matinees, ABC Film Reviews and the attendants with the dreaded torch.

The staff could remember their first visits to a cinema and the magic of the experience still lingered. Screen Memories has been established to rekindle that magic and share experiences of the stars, the films, the friends and the whole experience. The Memories projects are organised by Alzheimer Scotland in partnership with relevant national bodies. It has been observed that the reminiscence activities improve recall, boost self-confidence and self-esteem as well as providing fun and laughter.

Carnoustie already has a successful Football Action Group and an innovative Golf Memories project running and is well placed to expand activities. For further information, contact Christine Beaton, Community Activities Organiser, Alzheimer Scotland – Angus Services on 01241 431770 or cbeaton@alzscot.org