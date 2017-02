Carnoustie Theatre Club is currently presenting a trio of one act plays at the Dibble Tree Theatre. The run continues tonight (Thursday) through to Saturday.

On offer are: ‘Broken Hours’ by Lisa Nicoll; ‘Death of Little Willie’ by Ken Barratt; and ‘Work In progress’ by Damian Trasler. Tickets are available from the Fobel Shop and two of the plays have been entered in this year’s SCDA Festival of One Act Plays later this month.