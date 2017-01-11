VIDEO: Seal rescued on Angus beach

An Angus councillor captured on film the rescue yesterday (Tuesday) of a baby seal from Carnoustie beach.

Carnoustie councillor Bill Bowles first spotted the white seal pup around 8.30am yesterday while walking along the beach and filmed the cute wee animal frolicking on the sand.

However, several hours later the pup’s mother had not appeared and experts were called in to assess the situation.

A rescue was effected and the seal pup was taken to the SPCA’s National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Clackmannanshire.

The pup, which weighed 12.5kg, was due to be fed and released back into the wild.