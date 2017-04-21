Youngsters had a quacking good time!

It was the perfect weather for ducks at this year’s quacking good Easter races at Barry Mill.

A little bit of rain didn’t stop people turning out for the annual duck races.

The National Trust for Scotland’s event at the historic mill near Carnoustie has grown hugely in popularity over the past few years.

As a result of the growing interest, for the first time, the crowed-pleasing event was expanded to run over two days this year and ran on both Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16.

The winner of the laziest duck this year was Archie Auchinleck.

As well as the duck races, there was a competition for the best painted eggs and an Easter bonnet parade at the weekend.

Owned and cared for by the National Trust for Scotland, the charity that conserves and promotes Scotland’s heritage, Barry Mill is one of a handful of remaining water mills in Scotland and the only place where the public can experience milling demonstrations up close. ​

The water-powered mill produced oatmeal and animal feed, as well as providing work for local people, right up until 1982.

For more information about Barry Mill visit the National Trust for Scotland’s website at: www.nts.org.uk/Visit/Barry-Mill/