£3000 boost for Guide Dogs

Certas Energy UK has chosen Guide Dogs as their charity of the year and recently gave the group a £3000 cash boost.

Staff member, Andrea Williams and some local volunteers were delighted to receive the cheque on behalf of Guide Dogs at Certas Energy’s Gulf Store on Academy Street in Forfar.

Certas Energy UK will take part in Guide Dog’s Name a Puppy scheme, which enables the company to name a life-changing guide dog puppy. As well as being able to choose a name for their puppy they will also receive a photograph and birth certificate of their sponsored pup.

Certas Energy UK decided to support Guide Dogs because of the invaluable work carried out right across the country. Colin Levy, retail operations manager, said: “We are delighted to support Guide Dogs in its mission to help more blind and partially sighted people achieve greater mobility and independence. We can’t wait to choose a name for our sponsored puppy.”

Andrea Williams, community fundraising development officer, said: “We are grateful to Certas Energy for their enthusiastic support and this much-appreciated cheque. Every penny will help another person who is blind or partially sighted get out and about and do the things many of us take for granted.”

If anyone help Guide Dogs to raise the vital funds needed to help the charity in its mission to help more blind and partially sighted people gain greater mobility and independence, please contact the Edinburgh Mobility Team on 0118 983 8703.