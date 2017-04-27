All roads lead to Kirrie for BonFest

Bonfest, the annual rock festival that takes place in Kirriemuir, kicks off tomorrow (Friday).

Last year the festival, in honour of AC/DC legend Bon Scott, featured the unveiling of a crowdfunded bronze statue of the rock icon.

This year the festivities will launch with a new information board about Bon’s connection with the town being unveiled.

The board is a collaboration with Bonfest organisers and community youth group DD8 Music, the local Gateway to the Glens Museum and Angus Alive.

Bon spent his formative years in Kirriemuir, and his first experiences in music were through his father Chic’s membership of the local pipe band.

The board will highlight these connections, and also tell a little about the story of Bon’s life.

It will be unveiled at 12.30 pm at the Bon Scott sculpture garden on Bellies Brae, and will be the start of three days of rock and roll.

A Bonfest spokesperson said: “We are very lucky that we are once again this year being supported by EventScotland’s National Funding Programme, and are also part of VisitScotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

“We would also like to say a big thank you to Angus Alive for producing the fantastic new information board, which will be a valuable addition to the Bon Scott garden.”

Stuart Turner, Head of EventScotland, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the festival as it continues to explore Bon Scott’s connections to the town of Kirriemuir, in the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

“The new information board is a great way to celebrate the life and work of one of Scotland’s most celebrated musicians, and will no doubt be of interest to music fans visiting the town.

“Scotland is the perfect stage for events, and with a fantastic line-up of international and local acts on offer, festival-goers are in for a fantastic weekend.”

This year’s Bonfest will see fans and rock bands from all over the world coming to the small Angus town, for three days of music and celebration.

This includes AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd, who has travelled all the way from New Zealand to attend the festival, American “rockgrass” group Hayseed Dixie and tribute act Stinger who have members from Germany and Italy.

On top of that there are over 30 other bands playing over the three days of the festival covering everything from classic rock, to metal, blues and punk.

Saturday’s event will start with the now traditional recreation of the “Long Way to the Top” video, with Stinger performing the song on the back of a vintage flatbed lorry that will make its way round the town in a procession.

The lorry will be heading off from outside the town hall at 1pm on Saturday.

This year’s festival is funded by EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s Events Directorate, and is celebrating the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

At the time of going to press there were still a limited number of tickets available, but organisers DD8 Music are encouraging people not to wait until the day to buy tickets, as Saturday especially is likely to sell out.

For more info and to purchase tickets head to www.bonfest.com