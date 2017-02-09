Back to the Bronze Age with guided tours

Guided tours will be held at the Carnoustie ground that surrendered ancient artefacts after three millennia next week.

Archaeologists, from GUARD Archaeologists Ltd, who described the internationally significant hoard they uncovered as “the find of a lifetime” will welcome visitors to the dig site at Balmachie for a first and last look at the excavation works before old makes way for new, in the form of two grass football pitches.

There will be two Open Days at the site, near to Carnoustie High School, with hourly guided-tours. On Wednesday 15 February the tours operate from midday, with the last starting at 3pm. On Thursday 16 February the tours are from 10am, with the last again at 3pm.

People will be able to hear at first-hand about the painstaking recovery of Bronze Age items that included a gold decorated spearhead and a bronze sword.

Those who come along can also learn about the existence of a community on the Balmachie site that stretches back even farther back to around 4000BC and the Neolithic period.

The fragile hoard has now been removed. No artefacts remain on-site but a selection of images of the sword and spearhead artefacts, as well as images of the site plan will be on show.

Please come along to the Balmachie Road site, Carnoustie, DD7 7SS, if you want to join the guided tours. Please wear sturdy outdoor footwear and be aware there in no parking available in the immediate area.