Battered and bloody, but club still going

Carnoustie Rugby Club appears to have survived to fight another day following an impassioned plea from the club captain for more players.

The plea was issued by captain Ian Reid on Thursday evening after it emerged that if Carnoustie could not put together a team in time for Saturday’s game against Caithness then they would face serious sanctions and find themselves deposited at the very bottom of the rugby leagues.

Fortunately, they were able to field a team, unfortunately, Carnoustie were beaten 93-7 by the home side at Thurso.

Ian explained: “We got a couple more players from within the club that came to play, but that was about it. We ended up with Caithness giving us a few players to play the game.

“We got a bit of a hiding and came back down.”

However, although relegated from the Caledonia Region Division One, because they fulfilled the fixture there will at least be no further sanctions handed down to the club.

Ian continued: “It’s really about recruitment just now with the season ended bar a couple of sevens tournaments, we just need to find some new players.”

Suggestions that there could have been wider ramifications if the senior team had disbanded were dismissed by the captain.

Ian said: “The beach rugby tournament was never in any jeopardy.”

There are plenty of opportunities this summer for interested players to get involved. First up is the Captain vs Vice-Captain match on May 6, an easy-going game followed by a lunch and a night out.

Ian said: “If any new players wanted to find out what we are about then this would be the day to do it.”

Carnoustie is also entering a sevens tournament in Banff this year and plans to enter more, so new players are more than welcome.

The new rugby season opens in August and pre-season begins in July..

To get in touch with the club Tweet them @CarnoustieHSFP or contact them via Facebook by searching for Carnoustie Rugby Club 1st & 2nd XV.