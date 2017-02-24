Befrienders to get £150,000 funding

A scheme that helps match up older, isolated people with volunteers to offer company is to receive funding from the Big Lottery Fund.

Monifieth Befriending Scheme, who work with those who have experienced bereavement as well, also provides social events that allow groups to come together and enjoy each others’ company.

An announcement earlier this week saw the scheme receive £150,000.

Lindsey le Grice, project co-coordinator of scheme, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this grant from the Big Lottery Fund. This funding will go a long way in helping our charity meet the continuing demand for our befriending service in the local community.”

Big Lottery Fund Scotland chair Maureen McGinn commented: “I am delighted that Monifieth Befriending Scheme has been successful in securing a grant.

‘‘The funding will make a big difference where it is needed most and I wish Monifieth Befriending Scheme every success as it goes on to develop and expand its project.”

Politicians have also welcomed the news, with Dundee East MP Stewart Hosie saying: “This is a fantastic boost for the grassroots charity, which will allow them to continue their vital work in my constituency. Congratulations to all involved in securing this funding.”

Bill Bowman, North East MSP, said: “This is great news for the local area. Older people in the Monifieth area have already benefited from the befriending scheme.”

Craig Fotheringham, councillor for Monifieth and Sidlaw, added: “I am absolutely delighted to hear that Monifieth Befriending Scheme has been awarded £150,000.

‘‘I have firsthand experience of the excellent work this scheme provides as my late mother was a volunteer and the person that she visited really appreciated the visits and the sterling work that the volunteers carried out.”