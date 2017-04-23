Broughty blaze destroys sheds

Firefighters were called out to a blaze which destroyed three sheds in Broughty Ferry this afternoon (Sunday).

Scottish Fire & Rescue Service received a report of a fire in a shed at 12.20pm today (Sunday, April 23) at an address in the Victoria Road area.

The fire had started in one of the sheds and had spread to the other two.

At its height the dark smoke plume from the fire was visible from Dawson Park.

Two appliances and nine firefighters attended from the Kingsway East station and used two lines of hose and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

A stop message was received at 12.50pm, although firefighters were still in attendance at the time of publishing at approximately 1.15pm.