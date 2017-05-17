Broughty Ferry RNLI crews Scotland’s busiest in 2016

Broughty Ferry lifeboat crews have found themselves to be the busiest in Scotland for another year following the release of the annual statistics from RNLI Headquarters.

The total number of calls for 2016 was 92.

The all-weather lifeboat Elizabeth of Glamis was launched 33 times with the smaller inshore lifeboat called upon 59 times.

As well as being the busiest in Scotland it was also found to be the 11th busiest in the UK.

In a year that saw the volunteers responding to exactly the same amount of calls as 2015, the figures showed that there was an increase of around 45% in the number of people needing to be rescued. Although the figures showed that there was no increase in calls compared to 2015, when compared to 2014 it shows there to be a 20% increase.

A total of 29 people were rescued over the year -28 of them were over 18-years-old with one under 18 also rescued.

The lifeboat crews were responsible for saving three people lives and provided immediate casualty care to four people.

The crews spent a total of 553 hours of their time on rescue missions in 2016.

They also spent 710 hours training.

