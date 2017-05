Broughty Ferry Lifeboat was launched this afternoon to deal with a vessel in distress.

At around 1.54pm Broughty Ferry RNLI received a report of an 18’ motor vessel which had become entangled in lobster pot ropes approximately one mile off St Andrews.

One person on board was reported as feeling sea sick.

‘Elizabeth of Glamis’, Broughty’s all-weather lifeboat was launched at 2.08pm.

More details to follow.