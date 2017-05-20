Broughty lifeboats called out to Tay Bridge fall death

Broughty Ferry RNLI volunteers were involved in the recovery of an unresponsive man from the Tay this morning, who despite attempts, later died.

The volunteer crews were alerted at 5.15am following reports of a person on the south side of the road bridge near to Fife.

The inshore lifeboat was launched at 5.20am. The all weather lifeboat Elizabeth of Glamis was launched three minutes later.

However soon after launching it was reported that the person was in the river. Both lifeboats were quickly on scene.

On arrival at the road bridge they found a male in the water who was found to be unresponsive.

One of the lifeboat crew members entered the water and managed to get the casualty into the inshore lifeboat before transferring him to the larger all weather lifeboat where the crews carried out basic life support.

With the casualty receiving treatment the lifeboats then transferred him to the Pilot pier in Broughty Ferry, arriving at 6am, where two ambulance crews were on standby.

Once transferred into the care of the ambulance service both boats returned to base around 6.20am where they were made ready for any further call outs.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Despite attempts the man sadly died. As with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”