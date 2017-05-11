Angus success at Baker of the Year awards

An Angus bakery has received a top award at the 2017 Scottish Baker of the Year Awards.

Keptie Bakery of Letham was presented a regional bronze award for their steak pie by Mich Turner MBE at a glittering ceremony hosted by Scottish Bakers, the association that supports and promotes the interests of Scottish bakers across the country.

Allan Eaton from Keptie said: “We are extremely pleased to be recognised as one of Scotland’s best bakers.

“We take our business very seriously and use traditional methods and craftsmen’s skills to deliver quality every time. But we could not have come this far in the competition without the votes of all of our customers, Thank you.”

Owner of Award winning Little Venice Cake Company and Judge on ITV’s Britain’s Best Bakery Mich Turner MBE, who presented Keptie Bakery with their award added: “It has given me great pleasure to be involved in the competition again this year. There have been some fantastic entries and all the prizes I have handed out to bakers have been worthy in every way. I wish all our winners well in the coming year.”

Chief Executive of Scottish Bakers Alan Clarke commented: “It’s been a long journey to get to this point. Over 11,000 customers from across Scotland voted for their favourite bakery products across eight categories. In April, more than 115 bakers delivered 850 of the most popular products in the land for scrutiny by a panel of 56 expert and independent judges led by artisan baker Robert Ross. With products from Stranraer to Shetland, we now have a ringing endorsement for our industry.”