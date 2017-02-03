Carnoustie pals hop to it for new beers

Three friends from Carnoustie have brewed up a new venture which they hope will be a business success.

The trio have set up a microbrewery and will be launching their first three beers this weekend.

Saturday (February 4) will see the launch of Shed35 Brewery’s first batch of ales in Carnoustie.

Shed35 Brewery is the creation of pals Gary Mellon, Billy Duncan and John Wilson.

The trio are local Carnoustie men with a passion for craft beer.

Their name, Shed35 Brewery, pays homage to Gary’s brewing days in his shed and the street number of his house where many a batch of home-brewed ales have been produced.

Gary and Billy are neighbours.

After sampling some of Gary’s produce, Billy knew his neighbour was on to a winner.

Billy said: “Gary has been brewing beer in his shed for years.

“Once I tried the beer I thought it was so good that we should sell it.

“We left it for about a year and then John came on board and the three of us had a meeting, sampled a few beers and came to the conclusion ‘let’s go for it’.”

Their three beers are Patriot, an American Pale Ale; Tomahawk, an India Pale Ale; and Red Bear, an Irish Red Ale.

They will be sold in the Gather in Carnoustie and The Stag in Arbroath this weekend, as well as Shed35’s Brewery in Carnoustie.

For for information find Shed35 Brewery on Facebook or telephone 07847 619850.