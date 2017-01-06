Club on right track for racing circuit

A Monifieth club was this week hoping councillors would wave the chequered flag of acceptance on a racing circuit development.

As we went to press yesterday (Thursday) Angus Council’s Development Standards Committee were due to discuss the proposal for a race track for radio controlled cars, which was recommended for conditional approval by council officers.

The application is for the formation of a radio controlled vehicle track, erection of ancillary structures and associated development for Dundee & Angus Radio Controlled Car Klub at land adjacent to Tay View car park, Monifieth.

The application site is 2158 square metres and the proposal would involve the formation of a track over 570 square metres, consisting of three interlinked tarmac surfaced tracks measuring 143m, 116m and 94m in length and 2.5m in width.

A converted shipping container would also be used a race control building and a further container as a storage unit.

The site is proposed to operate at weekends, but not every weekend, between 9am and 5pm.

The club has been running for 30 years and uses only electric cars . It is hoped the circuit will be a national attraction.

The council’s Roads Department has requested two disabled parking spaces and two cycle parking spaces be provided and the Environmental Health Department has proposed conditions regarding hours of operation and means of power for the cars.

Noise impact and road traffic safety has been cited as a concern by a member of the public.