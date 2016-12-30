Community Trust has big plans for town’s future

The group founded to enhance Carnoustie’s amenities already has a number of irons in the fire, according to its chairman.

Carnoustie Community Development Trust (CCDT) was formed earlier this year following a charrette held to consult with the town on what it wanted for itself.

Projects in the pipeline already include enhancements to the town’s underpasses, the future of the ‘village green’ at the former Kinloch school and improvements to tourist facilities.

Derek Miller, chairman of the CCDT, explained what the group had been working on for the last six months or so.

He said: “CCDT has already had meetings recently with Scotrail and Abellio about improvements to the various underpasses linking the seafront and the main street and it is hoped work on that project will take place early in the spring.

“Local groups like Colourful Carnoustie and pupils from the High School are likely to be involved. We also await announcements from the council on the sale of part of the Kinloch site, and still hope to be able to develop a civic space or town square there in pursuance of the wishes expressed at the charette.

“Other projects being investigated include installation of interpretation/information boards at the seafront about the rich flora and fauna to be found there; taking over, restoring and upgrading the Rest Gardens opposite the beach pavilion; and an exciting new project being investigated is the possibility of working with the MOD to develop a heritage visitor centre based on a unique First World War trench system used to train troops before they were sent to the horrors of France in 1914 and the following years, and re-discovered in recent years at Barry Buddon and described by archaeologists working there as being of ‘national importance’.”

Derek also highlighted the group’s ongoing drive to deliver information leaflets to all households in Carnoustie which will contain a sign-up sheet for the CCDT.

Adding your signature to the campaign gives weight to any lobbying for funds that CCDT may undertake and the more signatures they can gather the more credible it becomes.

He added: “CCDT exists to deliver the aspirations and vision of the Carnoustie community and we need the people of Carnoustie to take ownership of that agenda to help us prioritise and direct the projects into which we direct our energies. It’s Carnoustie’s Community Development Trust and I urge anyone who cares about the future of our town to join us on that journey.”

Keep an eye out for the leaflet which should be appearing in your letterbox shortly.