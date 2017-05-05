Factory staff told of 20 redundancies

An Arbroath packaging firm has confirmed that 20 members of staff are to be laid off.

Staff at Multi Packaging Solutions, on Baden-Powell Road in the Kirkton Industrial Estate, were given the news on Friday morning.

A member of the workforce, who wished to remain anonymous told the Herald that work orders had already been shifted to the company’s East Kilbride site and added: “It’s a matter of time before the whole place closes down.

“They are running the place into the ground.

“It will affect local people. They are gradually closing the place.”

Initially, it was thought that around 25 jobs were under threat.

However a spokesperson for Multi Packaging Solutions told the Herald: “I’ve just heard that the proposal doesn’t potentially affect 25 jobs but 20 – and there will be new jobs created which people can apply for.”

Angus South MSP Graeme Dey commented: “I will be contacting MPS to try and explore what help Scottish Government agencies might provide the firm to assist in minimising job losses.”