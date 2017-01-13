Farming conference comes to Carnoustie

The opportunities, and challenges faced by Scotland’s farmers as they look towards farming on the world stage, will come under scrutiny when the 14th Farming Scotland Conference rolls into Carnoustie.

The conference, is hosted and sponsored by EQ Accountants, Bell Ingram, Thorntons Solicitors and The Royal Bank of Scotland. The firms state that the conference has now become a key point in the agricultural calendar for farmers and their advisors, with the 2017 event set to become one of the most important thus far.

“Our conference is now regarded as a must-attend” - Graeme Davidson

Conference chairman, Graeme Davidson from EQ, said: “There is no doubt that our conference is now regarded as a must-attend by agricultural professionals from throughout Scotland. For 2017 we are very conscious that domestic and European political and economic uncertainty continue to dominate the sector.

“We have, therefore, set the conference horizons wider, and will look beyond Europe to examine the potential opportunities and challenges that lie ahead as Scottish agriculture faces up to the rest of the world.”

Rob Clayton, strategy director of AHDB Potatoes; Trudi Sharp, the Scottish Governments’ Deputy Director for Agriculture and Rural Development; Marion MacCormick, fresh meat buying director at Aldi; and Ian Pigott, a farmer from Hertfordshire are the four high profile speakers set to address conference delegates at the Carnoustie Golf Hotel on the morning of February 2. The theme of meeting consumer expectations will be examined by Marion MacCormick from Aldi, whilst Rob Clayton will focus on the challenges faced by potato growers “in an Island nation.” Trudi Sharp is set to give the government policy input to conference.

Conference tickets, priced at £70 each (which includes lunch), should be pre-booked via dedicated website: www.farmingscotlandconference.co.uk

Business Angus, the local enterprise initiative, will once again provide funding for local young agricultural business people to attend.