Fish dish delish as Pam plans to cook up a storm on TV

A multi-award-winning Carnoustie chef is to appear on a popular cooking show on national television this weekend.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Pamela Brunton plans to cook up a storm on BBC 1’s ‘Saturday Kitchen Live’ as she brings to the nation her own brand of sustainable fish cuisine.

Pamela, with her partner Rob Latimer, owns and operates the Inver Restaurant, Loch Fyne, which has racked up an impressive array of awards recently, including: AA Restaurant of the Year 2016-17 for Scotland; AA three rosettes; ‘Best Restaurant Experience’ in the Highlands and Islands from VisitScotland; regional winner for Scotland and Northern Ireland in the Sunday Times Top 100 List; and they are listed in the Michelin Guide and Good Food Guide where they have been given scores as high as several prominent UK restaurants.

Pamela is excited at the prospect of cooking on a national stage: “I’m very much looking forward to it; it’ll be a completely different experience to cooking at Inver.

“For a start, I only have to focus on one dish, not a whole menu’s worth of them! And it’s always nice to have other professional chefs give feedback on your dishes.

“Any new challenge helps us move forward as a creative restaurant kitchen.”

Appearing alongside Pamela are guests Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton and David Emanuel, who designed Lady Diana’s wedding dress.

Pamela will be travelling down to London this morning (Friday) for a rehearsal at Cactus Studios in Clapham in the afternoon, and then the show will be filmed live tomorrow morning from 10am with host Matt Tebbutt.

Pamela revealed what will be on the mouthwatering menu with a conscience: “I’ll be cooking halibut roes from Gigha Halibut, which is a progressive, environmentally sustainable fish farm whose hatchery is very near our restaurant on Loch Fyne.

“The roes are delicious and a very sustainable choice, as they are taken from farmed fish who have not yet reached maturity, and therefore won’t be using the roes themselves to produce more baby fish.

“It would otherwise be a waste product.”

Pamela, a former pupil of Carnoustie High School, has worked in Michelin starred restaurants in Finland, Denmark, France and has been guest chef at the Carousel Restaurant in London to much acclaim.