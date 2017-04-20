Global tour operators to sample best of region’s tourism

The tourism treasures of Dundee & Angus are to be visited by a group of international tour operators as part of the country’s biggest travel trade show: VisitScotland Expo.

During the four-day familiarisation (fam) trip, from April 27 to 30, the delegates will see some of East and Central Scotland’s most classic visitor attractions including RRS Discovery, Scotland’s Jute Museum @ Verdant Works, Glamis Castle and House of Dun.

Meanwhile, in separate fam trips, buyers from China and Japan will enjoy a stay at the Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa and a group of US buyers will stopover at Malmaison Dundee in between visits to Arbroath Abbey and RRS Discovery, where they will learn more about plans for the V&A Museum of Design.

To help gain inspiration ahead of The Open, which returns to Carnoustie Golf Links in 2018, another fam trip will allow delegates to discover the region’s historic golfing gems with visits to Carnoustie and Montrose.

VisitScotland Expo 2017, which takes place at Glasgow’s SEC (Scottish Event Campus) on April 26 and 27, will be the 38th staging of Scotland’s biggest business-to-business event for the travel trade.

The national tourism organisation’s flagship show will give 276 Scottish tourism businesses – including accommodation providers, visitor attractions and activity providers – from every corner of the country the chance to showcase their products and services to more than 600 tour operators and travel agents from all over the world.

The event is expected to create a net economic impact of £2.5 million for the local economy while, thanks to one-to-one appointments facilitated by VisitScotland, exhibitors are expected to generate an average of £22,000 worth of gross turnover as a result of attending.

A total of 11 local tourism businesses will represent Dundee and Angus at the event, including for the first time, Arts and Science Dundee, Glenesk Hotel, Hospitalfield Hotel, Links and Parks Hotel and Redwood Leisure.

Neil Christison, VisitScotland Regional Partnerships Executive, said: “Dundee & Angus has something to suit all tastes, with fascinating history, stunning landscapes and awe-inspiring attractions, I’m thrilled that these tour operators will get to sample of the region’s finest offerings as part of their VisitScotland Expo experience.

“It is also very encouraging to see so many local businesses, including several new ones, joining others from across Scotland. This is a fantastic opportunity to promote Dundee & Angus as a top travel destination and engage suppliers from all over the UK and overseas.

“Tourism is more than a holiday experience – it creates jobs, sustains communities and provides a shop window for business activity.”

For more information about Expo, visit www.visitscotlandexpo.com