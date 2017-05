An Arbroath packaging firm has confirmed that it is to shed a number of jobs.

Staff at Multi Packaging Solutions, on Baden-Powell Road in the Kirkton Industrial Estate, were given the news on Friday morning.

Initially, it was thought that around 25 jobs were under threat, however a spokesperson for MPS told the Herald: “I’ve just heard that the proposal doesn’t potentially affect 25 jobs but 20 – and there will be new jobs created which people can apply for.”