Local letting business complies with new regulations

The owner of Wardhaugh Property, with offices in Arbroath and Forfar, has become the first letting agent in Angus and the wider Tayside region to complete rigorous industry training and meet new legally required Scottish Government regulations for practitioners in the sector.

Amanda Wiewiorka, who is also Chair of the Policy Group for the Council of Letting Agents (CLA), says that while she is pleased to be the first letting agent in the region to complete the training, she is concerned that some agents are still unaware of the impending deadlines and the impact these new regulations will have on their business.

Developed by Landlord Accreditation Scotland (LAS) and the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), the LETWELL training programme and associated CIH level 3 Certificate in Letting and Managing Residential Property has been designed specifically with the new requirements in mind. Finalised by the Scottish Government earlier in the year, the new rules include a statutory code of conduct and training requirement which will become mandatory for letting agents and relevant staff in the sector in January 2018.

Commenting on the achievement, Owner and Managing Director of Wardhaugh Property, Amanda Wiewiorka, said:

“I am delighted to be the first practitioner in Angus and Tayside to complete the LETWELL training and associated CIH level 3 Certificate in Letting and Managing Residential Property. When the rest of my staff complete the training later this year we hope to be one of the first letting businesses in Scotland to be fully compliant with the new regulations.

“I strongly welcomed these regulations when they were announced earlier this year as I believe they are essential to help further professionalise our sector and drive rogue players out of the market. We want our customers, whether they are landlords or tenants, to know that with us they will receive some of the best service in the country.”