More passengers choo-choose Monifieth...

The possibility of further enhanced rail services at Monifieth next year has been welcomed by the MSP for Angus South.

Graeme Dey MSP has welcomed an undertaking he secured from Transport Minister Humza Yousaf to explore the possibility of further trains stopping in Monifieth ahead of the roll out of a new hourly service in mid to late 2018.

The local MSP raised the issue with Mr Yousaf during a question session in the Scottish Parliament, citing the uptake of additional train stops that have been introduced to the town over recent years, as proof of demand.

The Minister responded: “The member is right to point out that Monifieth is in our plans as part of our investment in the revolution in rail, and I reiterate that plans are being developed for towards the end of 2018.

“However, I will certainly take his comments back to Scotrail and flag them for consideration of whether anything can be done before then.”

Mr Dey commented: “I understand entirely that this might not be possible to deliver, given that existing resources are already being fully utilised, but I very much appreciate his commitment to investigate the matter with Scotrail.

“As I said in Parliament, there was an 88 per cent increase in passenger volume following the introduction of additional services in 2013 and a further 42 per cent rise between 2014-15 and 2015-16, demonstrating clearly the demand for access to rail that exists in Monifieth.

“The introduction of the new hourly service will be very welcome but at present we have a maximum of only seven trains a day stopping in the town and it would be great if we could see an improvement on that delivered between now and the new service coming in.”