Morrisons announce acquisition of Carnoustie plant

Morrisons and Farmcare are today (January 30) announcing a supply agreement and the acquisition of the Farmcare potato packing business at Carnoustie by Morrisons.

The plant in Carnoustie will be used to store, grade, pack and procure potatoes for Morrisons customers. As well as being a shopkeeper, Morrisons makes most of the fresh food that is sold through its 492 stores, giving it control over the quality and freshness of its products. The acquisition of the Carnoustie plant will mean Morrisons now has 17 food manufacturing sites around the UK.

Morrisons now intends to commence Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) regulations (TUPE) discussions with Farmcare Carnoustie staff as part of the agreement.

Farmcare, a respected grower which has 11 estates across the UK, will supply a range of produce to Morrisons, including potatoes.

Andrew Thornber, Managing Director of Morrisons Manufacturing said: “Our acquisition of the Carnoustie site, and our relationship with Farmcare, shows Morrisons commitment to working directly with growers in Scotland and offering our customers the very best quality fresh produce.”

Richard Quinn, CEO of Farmcare, commented: “The deal with Morrisons is a strong strategic fit. We look forward to an ongoing relationship which allows Farmcare to concentrate on what we do best: growing great crops and working closely with Morrisons as a supplier of choice.”