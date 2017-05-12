New golf centre on course for Open finish

Work appears to be progressing apace on Carnoustie’s new golf centre and according to the Links the build will be ready for occupation early next year.

Replacing the previous golf centre the new £4.9 million facility is understood to have all mod-cons and should be in full working order by the arrival of the Open in July 2018.

A spokesperson for Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee said: “The building work for the new golf centre is on schedule for completion in December, following that it will take a further couple of months for the interior to be ready for moving in.

“The foundations and steelwork have been completed and the builders are now beginning on the brickwork and pouring the concrete for the floors.

“Other work still ongoing is the drainage, metal decking for the upper floors and the timber kit wall panels.

“As for what will be within the golf centre; on the upper floor will be the bar and restaurant with stunning views and a terrace that overlooks the Championship course. There will also be views of the sea and the Buddon and Championship courses, all the Carnoustie Golf Links offices, meeting rooms and a heritage area showcasing the long and proud history of golf in Carnoustie.

“The lower floor will contain the seven golf simulator bays and the Pro Shop. There will also be 500+ golf bag lockers and trolley storage facilities, caddie facilities and a lift for disabled access.

“For now, the Pro Shop and some of the Carnoustie Golf Links offices are in the temporary golf centre, located next to the main car park.”

The new facility will also feature state-of-the-art golf simulators. The spokesperson continued: “The simulators provide a realistic alternative to an outdoor driving range and the technology is the most up to date available; the bay on the far left (or the nearest of the set of three) will be used for coaching purposes. There will always be a member of staff at the simulators to lend a hand. The simulators should be ready around the same time as the completion of the building but will not be open for full use until a couple of months later. Users will be able to use any club they like and there will be clubs provided in each bay. It will be a fantastic warm-up facility and also very handy when the weather isn’t great.”