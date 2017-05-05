Plans launched for new church centre

The congregation of Monifieth Parish Church have plans in place to create a new, purpose-built, church centre in Monifieth High Street.

A launch event for the building appeal will be held at the Gerard Hall, on Thursday, May 11, at 7.30pm where the new building plans will be presented by Lee Boyd Architects.

The total cost of the state-of-the-art new building will be £2.24 million but, by utilising Monifieth Parish Church reserves, the sale of Panmure Church building and donations already received, the funds still to be raised have reduced to £250,000. Although still a formidable sum, the committee hope that donations, pledges, Gift Aid, sponsored events and other fund-raisers will see their vision realised.

Professor Peter Howie, author of the freely-available booklet “Building a Vision in the Heart of the Community” and chair of the committee, said: “We hope to have the builders engaged by the back end of summer 2017, with an estimated building time of one year.”

Talking of the launch event, Prof Howie said: “Everybody is most welcome - the wider community, not just church members. We hope the new building will be a great asset to Monifieth for generations to come.”