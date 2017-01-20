Pupils’ good plans rewarded

Parcel delivery firm Hermes has praised pupils from Monifieth after hosting a competition to encourage innovation.

Students from Grange Primary were asked to come up with ideas for projects or schemes that would benefit the school and the local community.

Alastair Peart, who works within Hermes’ Operations Network Improvement Team, launched the initiative earlier this year.

He visited Grange Primary School to talk to the children about how the company examines everyday operations so it can continuously improve and become more efficient.

Teachers and pupils were able to take on-board Alastair’s advice for their own MAD (Make A Difference) projects, which encourages learner working.

Before leaving, Alastair set the Primary Six and Year Seven pupils a challenge to come up with a fresh idea that would help other students or local people.

After receiving up to 40 fantastic entries, two winning groups were revealed during a special ceremony.

The first scheme involved buying baking resources so the school could raise money by selling cakes, while the second group were praised for developing a rota that would improve how the school’s computer equipment is used each day.

Both groups received a £75 voucher, kindly donated by Smyths Toys, and the students will now choose how to spend the money in order to best benefit the school.

Lorraine Will, headteacher at Grange Primary, said: “I would like to say a big thanks to Alastair for coming in and speaking to the children about Hermes and improving operations, whether that is in business or everyday life.

“It was a great experience for them to learn just how important it is to always seek improvement.”

Alastair, who lives in Monifieth, said: “Everybody at Hermes has been really impressed with the innovation and originality displayed by this talented bunch of children.

“We could only pick two winners and it was such a hard task because there were so many brilliant entries!

“I’m sure these pupils will make a real difference as they grow older and we will continue to work with them and help them to develop their ideas in the future.”