Soil management course to come to Angus

The benefits boosting farm efficiency and yields through good soil management techniques will be stressed to local farmers at a free event.

Taking place on Thursday, February 23 at West Mains of Kinblethmont Farm near Arbroath, the event is designed to help farmers cope with future challenges and improve profitability.

The Valuing Your Soils: Benefits of Precision Agriculture Workshop is being organised by researchers and consultants from Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), SEPA, and SoilEssentials, the precision farming company, and run with funding from CREW (Centre for Expertise in Waters).

The meeting will focus on practical guidance to soil management.

Dr Joanna Cloy, Researcher with SRUC Crop and Soil Systems said: “This is a soils awareness raising event and programme includes presentations on the benefits of using precision agriculture technology, soils practical guidance, relevant research activities, and protecting soils and the environment.”

The workshop will include demonstrations of drone flights and other technology as well as a farm tour with open soil pits and practical demonstrations of soil visual evaluation.

Those attending will receive a copy of the “Valuing your Soils” brochure and be able to engage in open discussion with the advisers and researchers.

The workshop is the third of five ‘Valuing Your Soils’ events being held across Scotland and links with a wider catalogue of events in the Farming for a Better Climate initiative funded by the Scottish Government.

The meeting starts at 11am and finishes at 3pm.

While a free lunch will be provided it would help those planning the event if anyone wishing to attend registered with SRUC Research in Edinburgh on 0131 535 4155 or joanna.cloy@sruc.ac.uk